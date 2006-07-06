Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MONROE ANNIVERSARY Marble Cemetery presents a celebration of the 175th anniversary of its founding and its first internment, the 1831 funeral of President James Monroe. Speakers include the director of the Monroe Memorial Library & Museum, John Pearce, and cemetery historian Hendrik Booraem. Saturday, 3 p.m., New York Marble Cemetery, 52-74 E. 2nd St., between First and Second avenues, 212-228-6401, free.
