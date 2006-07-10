Talks
ROMANIAN THEATER The Romanian Cultural Institute presents “After the Fall: Reality and the New Romanian Theatre,” a four-day series of talks and readings with emerging Romanian playwrights. The institute presents Gianina Carbunariu’s “Stop the Tempo,” directed by Melanie Sutherland.A postreading discussion features Romanian cultural journalist Iulia Popovici and a professor of playwriting at the National University of Theatre and Cinematography in Bucharest, Nicolae Mandea. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., City University of New York Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-8215, free.
