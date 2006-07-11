Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
EUROPEAN PLAYS The Romanian Cultural Institute presents “After the Fall: Reality and the New Romanian Theatre,” a series of talks and readings with emerging Romanian playwrights. The institute presents Bogdan Georgescu’s “Red Bull,” directed by Kaipo Schwab.The performance is moderated by Roberta Levitow and Saviana Stanescu.Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, City University of New York Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-8215, free, reservations suggested. Mention code 6776 upon calling.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.