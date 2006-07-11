The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

EUROPEAN PLAYS The Romanian Cultural Institute presents “After the Fall: Reality and the New Romanian Theatre,” a series of talks and readings with emerging Romanian playwrights. The institute presents Bogdan Georgescu’s “Red Bull,” directed by Kaipo Schwab.The performance is moderated by Roberta Levitow and Saviana Stanescu.Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, City University of New York Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-8215, free, reservations suggested. Mention code 6776 upon calling.

