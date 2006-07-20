The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEWS TALK The publisher emeritus of the Nation magazine, Victor Navasky, reads from his book “A Matter of Opinion” (Picador) and discusses journalism, politics, and opinion reportage in America. Today, noon, Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-415-5500, $16.

MALE SPEAK The weekly series Drunken! Careening! Writers! presents an evening of readings by male novelists including Brian Avenius, Rich Merritt, and Chris Weikel. Tonight, 7 p.m., KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-505-3360, free.

MINIMAL TALK The Whitney Museum presents “Curator’s Close-Up,” a summer series of talks presented in conjunction with the exhibit “Full House: Views of the Whitney’s Collection at 75.” Museum curator Dana Miller presents “What You See Is What You See,” a discussion on minimalism. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-7715, $8 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.

