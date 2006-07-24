This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DIGNITY FOR ALL The New York Society for Ethical Culture presents “The Politics of Dignity: Democracy’s Next Natural Step,” a discussion about the anti-discrimination dignitarian movement. Writer Robert Fuller presents the talk. Wednesday, 7 p.m., the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210, $8 general, $5 for members.

ABSTRACT THIS Museum curator Carter Foster presents “Content Is a Glimpse,” a discussion on abstract expressionism presented as part of “Curator’s Close-Up,” a summer series of talks presented in conjunction with the exhibit “Full House: Views of the Whitney’s Collection at 75.” Friday, 7:30 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-7715, $8 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.