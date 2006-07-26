This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DIGNITY FOR ALL The New York Society for Ethical Culture presents “The Politics of Dignity: Democracy’s Next Natural Step,” a discussion about the anti-discrimination dignitarian movement. Writer Robert Fuller presents the talk. Tonight, 7 p.m., the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210, $8 general, $5 for members.

MUSIC ON PAPER The Morgan Library and Museum presents Ten Decades, Ten Treasures, a curatorial lecture series. Mary Flagler Cary Curator J. Rigbie Turner presents a talk on the Library’s music manuscripts and books. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Morgan Library and Museum, 225 Madison Ave. at 36th Street, 212-685-0008, $12 general, $8 students and seniors, free for members.

JAZZ GREATS The Jazz Museum in Harlem presents Harlem Speaks, a series of talks honoring great jazz musicians. The trumpeter Eddie Preston is honored, recounting his experiences playing in big bands with Dizzy Gillespie. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., the Jazz Muse-