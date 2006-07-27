This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MUSIC ON PAPER The Morgan Library and Museum presents a talk on the Library’s music manuscripts and books. Curator J. Rigbie Turner is host of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Morgan Library and Museum, 225 Madison Ave. at 36th Street, 212-685-0008, $12 general, $8 students and seniors, free for members.

JAZZ GREATS The Jazz Museum in Harlem presents Harlem Speaks, a talk honoring trumpeter Eddie Preston. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the Jazz Museum in Harlem, 104 E. 126th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-348-8300, free.