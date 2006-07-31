This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LIVE ON BROADWAY The Reliving the Round Table series presents the authors of the Broadway show “Talk of the Town,”Ginny Reddington and Tom Dawes.A performance of the musical follows the discussion. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Oak Room, Algonquin Hotel, 59 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-840-6800, $25, $40 for performance, $65 for prix-fixe dinner.

WESTCHESTER LECTURE The Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill, N.Y. presents a series of three seminars on religious iconography in art, specifically featuring the Kabbalah and gender symbols.The discussion features a professor of education and Jewish religious thought at the Academy for Jewish Religion, Dr. Livia Straus. Thursday, 7 p.m., Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art, 1701 Main Street, Peekskill, N.Y., 914-788-7166, $10 general, $7.50 members.