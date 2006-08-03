This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WESTCHESTER LECTURE The Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill, N.Y., presents a series of three seminars on religious iconography in art, specifically featuring the kabbalah and gender symbols. The discussion features a professor of education and Jewish religious thought at the Academy for Jewish Religion, Dr. Livia Straus. Tonight, 7 p.m., Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art, 1701 Main Street, Peekskill, N.Y., 914-788-7166, $10 general, $7.50 members.

WAR ROOM The Asian American Arts Centre presents “Legacy of Hiroshima,” a discussion about the historic bombing and its impact on the current war resistance. Panelists include artist Jesse Fuchs and Tibetan Singing Bowl founder Raphael Mostel. Sunday, 3:30 p.m., Asian American Arts Centre, 26 Bowery, between Bayard and Pell streets, 212-233-2154, free.