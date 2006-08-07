Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WESTCHESTER LECTURE The Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill, N.Y., presents the second of three seminars on religious iconography in art, specifically featuring the kabbalah and gender symbols. The discussion features a professor of education and Jewish religious thought at the Academy for Jewish Religion, Dr. Livia Straus. Thursday, 7 p.m., Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art, 1701 Main St., Peekskill, N.Y., 914-788-7166, $10 general, $7.50 members.
