BEFORE ZAIDE The Mostly Mozart festival presents a series of discussions before to performances of the composer’s unfinished opera “Zaide.” The discussions focus on themes of contemporary slavery evoked in the opera. The director of the opera, Peter Sellars, and the director of Free the Slaves, Kevin Bales, are featured guests for the weekend lectures. On Friday, a coordinator for the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Mabel Tso, joins the discussion, and on Saturday, freelance journalist John Bowe is featured. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m., Education, Rehearsal and Recording Studio, Rose Hall, Broadway and 60th Street, 212-721-6500, free for performance ticket holders, $35–$75 for tickets.