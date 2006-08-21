Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MODERN MOVES A professor of modern and contemporary art at Sarah Lawrence College, Judith Rodenbeck, presents a discussion on the artist Joseph Beuys as part of the Dia: Beacon monthly talks series. Saturday, 1 p.m., Dia: Beacon, Riggio Galleries, Beacon, N.Y., 845-440-0100, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.