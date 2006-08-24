Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DRUM SOUNDS The Jazz Museum in Harlem presents “Harlem Speaks,” a weekly series featuring a jazz legend. This week’s guest is drummer Charli Persip, who played with bandleaders including Sonny Rollins and Sonny Stitt. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., 104 E. 26th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-348-8300, free.
