This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BIRD TALK The Prospect Park Alliance and the Prospect Park Audubon Center present “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Birds,” a lecture about birding basics. Saturday, noon, Prospect Park, Lincoln Road and Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-287-3400 ext. 114, $15. Reservations required.
