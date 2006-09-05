Talks
MYTH SPEAK The Dahesh Museum’s free First Thursday series begins the fall season with a talk by author and historian Pat Remler on ancient Egyptian religion and mythology, including the myth of Isis and Osiris. Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Dahesh Museum of Art, 580 Madison Ave., between 56th and 57th streets, 212-759-0606, free.
