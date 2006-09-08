Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PASSIVE AGGRESSION The Philoctetes Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Imagination presents a discussion on modern traffic theory and behavior, analyzing how people react with simple emotions to complex situations. Participants include a professor of physics at New York University, David Pine, and a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Maryland, Hani Mahmassani. Saturday, 2:30 p.m., 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-422-0645, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.