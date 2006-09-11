This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CITY FORUM The September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows organization presents a day of talks at various locations throughout the city. Discussions include “People Powered Solutions to Conflict,” presented by Cora Weiss, and “Remember 9/11’s of the World.” Today, noon, various locations, 212-598-0970, free. For complete information, go to peacefultomorrows.org.

METHODS OF RECOVERING The New York Law School presents “Contemplation, Healing, and Rebuilding After 9/11,” a panel discussion about recovery after September 11th. Panelists include a senior judicial analyst for the FOX News Channel, Charles Maikish, and a faculty member at the Institute for Psychoanalytic Training and Research, Donna Bassin.A professor of law at New York Law School, Sadiq Reza, is moderator of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., New York Law School, Wellington Conference Center, 47 Worth St., between Church Street and West Broadway, 212-431-2325, free.

READING REPORTS New School University presents “September 11, 2001: Five Years Later,” a reading from and discussion about the 9/11 Commission Report and the book “102 Minutes: The Untold Story of the Fight to Survive Inside the Twin Towers” (Times). Panelists include the president of New School University, Bob Kerrey, writer Jay McInerney, and the authors of “The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation” (Hill and Wang), Sid Jacobson and Ernie Colon. Tonight, 7 p.m., the New School, Tishman Auditorium, 66 W. 12th St. at Sixth Avenue, 212-229-5667, free.