NEWT’S BACK A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, is featured in a public conversation at the New School for Management and Urban Policy.The president of New School, Bob Kerrey, is host of the event. Tonight, 6 p.m., 66 W. 12th St. at Sixth Avenue, 212-229-5400 ext. 1482, free, reservations required.

WOMEN AND THE GAVEL The Women’s Rights Committee of the New York County Lawyers’ Association presents a talk by three women jurists who discuss their experiences serving on the bench. Participants include a judge from Johannesburg, South Africa, M. Lucy Mailula, an associate justice of the Appellate Division, Angela Mazzarelli, and a judge with the Civil Court of the City of New York, Dianne Renwick. Tonight, 6 p.m., New York County Lawyers’ Association, 14 Vesey St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-267-6646, free.

STAGING A DISCUSSION Eugene Lang College of New School University presents a conversation with a theater and multimedia artist, John Jesurun, who discusses his past performance pieces. Tonight, 8 p.m., Eugene Lang College, Wollman Hall, 65 W. 11th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 5th floor, 212-229-5667, free.

OF MENSCH AND MOM The Museum of Jewish Heritage presents “Got Guilt?” a discussion of Ruth Andrew Ellenson’s “The Modern Jewish Girl’s Guide to Guilt” (Penguin). Featured panelists include the editor, and contributing writers Dara Horn and Pearl Gluck. A book critic at the Jewish Week, Sandee Brawarsky, is moderator of the reading. Wednesday, September 20, 7 p.m., Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, 36 Battery Place at First Place, 646-437-4202, $10 general, $7 seniors, $5 students. For complete information, go to mjhnyc.org.