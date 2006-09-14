This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VIETNAM REVISITED Photographer Craig Barber discusses his portfolio of photographs taken in Vietnam right after the war and in a return trip 28 years later. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Camera Club of New York, 853 Broadway at 14th Street, 2nd floor, 212-260-9927, free.

EVOLUTION AND MORE A Harvard zoologist, E.O. Wilson, speaks with the host of National Public Radio’s “Talk of the Nation: Science Friday,” Ira Flatow, about his book “The Creation: An Appeal to Save Life on Earth” (Norton), written in the form of a letter to a Southern Baptist minister. Tonight, 7 p.m., Humanities and Social Sciences Library, South Court Auditorium, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.