This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT The Metropolitan Opera House presents a conversation with movie director Anthony Minghella, who discusses his inspiration for this season’s production of “Madama Butterfly.” The general manager of the Met, Peter Gelb, is host of the discussion. Tonight, 6 p.m., Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 64th Street, 212-362-6000, $20 general, $18 members.

OF MENSCH AND MOM The Museum of Jewish Heritage presents “Got Guilt?” a discussion of Ruth Andrew Ellenson’s “The Modern Jewish Girl’s Guide to Guilt” (Penguin). Featured panelists include the editor, and contributing writers Dara Horn and Pearl Gluck. A book critic at the Jewish Week, Sandee Brawarsky, is moderator of the reading. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, 36 Battery Place at First Place, 646-437-4202, $10 general, $7 seniors, $5 students.

ON BEAUTY In conjunction with its newly opened exhibition, “Still Missing: Beauty Absent Social Life,” the School of Visual Arts presents a discussion of the growing tension between social concerns and aesthetics in painting. Featured panelists include philosopher Crispin Sartwell, painter Richmond Burton, and a senior editor at Art in America, Amy Wilson. Thursday, 7 p.m., School of Visual Arts, 209 E. 23rd St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-592-2010, free.