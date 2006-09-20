The New York Sun

Join
National

Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Talks
Talks

OF MENSCH AND MOM The Museum of Jewish Heritage presents “Got Guilt?” a discussion of Ruth Andrew Ellenson’s “The Modern Jewish Girl’s Guide to Guilt” (Penguin). Featured panelists include the editor, and contributing writers Dara Horn and Pearl Gluck.A book critic at the Jewish Week, Sandee Brawarsky, is moderator of the reading. Tonight, 7 p.m., Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, 36 Battery Place at First Place, 646-437-4202, $10 general, $7 seniors, $5 students.

ON BEAUTY In conjunction with “Still Missing: Beauty Absent Social Life,” the School of Visual Arts presents a discussion of the growing tension between social concerns and aesthetics in painting. Featured panelists include philosopher Crispin Sartwell, painter Richmond Burton, and a senior editor at Art in America, Amy Wilson. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., School of Visual Arts, 209 E. 23rd St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-592-2010, free.

Talks
Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use