ON BEAUTY In conjunction with its newly opened exhibition, “Still Missing: Beauty Absent Social Life,” the School of Visual Arts presents a discussion of the growing tension between social concerns and aesthetics in painting. Featured panelists include philosopher Crispin Sar twell and painters Richmond Bur ton and Amy Wilson.A senior editor at Art in America, Raphael Rubinstein, is moderator of the event. Tonight, 7 p.m., School of Visual Arts, 209 E. 23rd St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-592-2010, free.
