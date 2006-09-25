The New York Sun

VEDAS AND MORE A practitioner of the Indian philosophy of Vedanta, Swami Parthasarathy presents a lecture on ancient beliefs and practices. Tonight, 7 p.m., Community Church of New York, 40 E. 35th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 732-993-3358, free.

ART LOVER The Municipal Art Society of New York and the New York Preservation Archive Project present a lecture by David Doheny, who discusses his biography “David Finley: Quiet Force for America’s Arts” (University of Virginia), about the first director of Washington’s National Gallery. A reception follows. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., the Urban Center, 457 Madison Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-935-3960, free.

