GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH A professor at Columbia University, David Rosner, and a professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center, Gerald Markowitz, discuss their new book “Are We Ready?: Public Health Since 9/11” (University of California). A professor at John Jay College, Glenn Corbett, is moderator of the event. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., John Jay College, 899 Tenth Ave., between 58th and 59th streets, 212-237-8645, free.

ART LOVER The Municipal Art Society of New York and the New York Preservation Archive Project present a lecture by David Doheny, who discusses his biography “David Finley: Quiet Force for America’s Arts” (University of Virginia), about the first director of Washington’s National Gallery. A reception follows. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the Urban Center, 457 Madison Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-935-3960, free.

WOMAN WARRIOR The nonprofit Asian American Writers’ Workshop presents a celebration on the occasion of the workshop’s 15th anniversary. Author Maxine Hong Kingston receives a lifetime achievement award on Thursday. On Friday, a daylong symposium, “The Woman Warrior at 30,” inspired by Ms. Kingston’s work, presents panelists including a professor at Columbia University, David Eng, and poet Fay Chiang. Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 1–5:30 p.m., Thursday, the Drawing Center, 35 Wooster St., between Broome and Grand streets, Friday, Kimmel Center, New York University, 60 Washington St., between Thompson and LaGuardia streets, 212-494-0061, $15 general, $10 students, seniors, and members for Thursday’s event, free for Friday’s symposium.