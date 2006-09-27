Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WOMAN WARRIOR The nonprofit Asian American Writers’ Workshop presents a celebration on the occasion of the workshop’s 15th anniversary. Author Maxine Hong Kingston receives a lifetime achievement award on Thursday. On Friday, a daylong symposium, “The Woman Warrior at 30,” inspired by Ms. Kingston’s work, presents panelists including a professor at Columbia University, David Eng, and poet Fay Chiang. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Friday, 1–5:30 p.m., tomorrow, the Drawing Center, 35 Wooster St., between Broome and Grand streets, Friday, Kimmel Center, New York University, 60 Washington St., between Thompson and LaGuardia streets, 212-494-0061, $15 general, $10 students, seniors, and members for Thursday’s event, free for Friday’s symposium.
