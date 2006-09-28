Talks
PROTECTING THE NEWS “Fighting Impunity: Seeking Justice for Murdered Journalists,” sponsored by the Committee to Protect Journalists, is a panel discussion that explores the phenomenon of unsolved crimes against writers. Panelists include the father of the late Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, Judea Pearl, and Ukrainian journalist Myroslava Gongadze. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Columbia University, Graduate School of Journalism, Lecture Hall, 3rd floor, Broadway and 116th Street, 212-465-9344 ext. 107, free.
