PROPERTY AND MORE “China and the U.S.’s Intellectual Property Agenda” is a discussion presented by the Cardozo School of Law, featuring an assistant U.S. trade representative, Victoria Espinel. Friday, noon, Cardozo School of Law, 55 Fifth Ave. at 12th Street, 212-790-0207, free.

WOMAN WARRIOR The nonprofit Asian American Writers’ Workshop presents a day-long symposium, “The Woman Warrior at 30,” inspired by the work of Maxine Hong Kingston.Panelists include a professor at Columbia University, David Eng, and poet Fay Chiang. Friday, 1–5:30 p.m., Kimmel Center, New York University, 60 Washington St., between Thompson and La Guardia streets, 212-494-0061, $15 general, $10 students, seniors, and members for Thursday’s event, free for Friday’s symposium.

UNDERSTANDING CHIRAC La Maison Française at New York University presents “French and U.S. Political Cultures,” a lecture given by the former French ambassador to America, Jacques Andreani. Friday, 2 p.m., La Maison Française, NYU, 16 Washington Mews, between University Place and Fifth Avenue, 212-998-8740, free.