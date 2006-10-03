This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREEN SPEAK The New York Public Library presents a talk about the Bush administration and its policy on environmental protection. The conversation is led by a broadcast journalist, Bill Moyers, and a fellow of the Center for the Study of Values in Public Life of the Harvard Divinity School, Bill McKibben. Tonight, 7 p.m., Celeste Bartos Forum, Humanities and Social Science Library, NYPL, Fifth Avenue at 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.

INTERROGATIVE QUESTIONS The New School and the Wolfson Center for National Affairs presents the first of a three-part series of talks, “Humanity and Torture: Effective Interrogation or Brutality?” addressing questions of ethics that have arisen since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., The New School, Theresa Lang Community and Student Center, 55 W. 13th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-229-5488, $15 for three-part series, $8 for discussion only.

TRUST THE MAN The New York Society for Ethical Culture and the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California–Berkeley present “Ethics and Journalism: Should We Trust the Media?” a discussion of critical issues facing the press and broadcast outlets. Featured panelists include journalist Helen Thomas, the editor in chief of New York magazine, Adam Moss, and the managing editor of Time magazine, Richard Stengel. The dean of the graduate school, Orville Schell, is moderator of the event. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., NYSEC, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210, free.

RARE APPEARANCE The 92nd Street Y Art Talks series opens with a discussion by photographer Annie Leibovitz about her new monograph “A Photographer’s Life: 1990–2005” (Random House). Sunday, 7:30 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, $25.