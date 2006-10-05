This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EMBEDDED The Center for the Humanities of the City University of New York Graduate Center presents “War Reporting: Two Generations of Journalism Under Siege,” a discussion of combat coverage which explores the role of government and the legitimacy of the first-person account. Featured panelists include a former Baghdad bureau chief, Rajiv Chandrasekaran, and a former Vietnam War correspondent, Frances FitzGerald. A professor at the graduate school of journalism, Lonnie Isabel, is moderator of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Proshansky Auditorium, Concourse Level, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-7000, free.