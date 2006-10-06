This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RISE OF THE FOODIE New York University presents a conversation with the author of “The United States of Arugula: How We Became a Gourmet Nation” (Broadway), David Kamp.A founder of an eponymously named food and hospitality firm, Clark Wolf, is a featured panelist. Friday, 11:30 a.m., Bobst Library, NYU, 70 Washington Square South at La-Guardia Place, 212-992-9018, free.

EVERYBODY’S A CRITIC The National Academy Museum presents “The Review Panel,” a discussion of current exhibits at four galleries in the city. A consulting editor for The New York Sun, David Cohen, is host of the event. Featured panelists include a critic for Art in America, Nancy Princenthal, and an editor at the Brooklyn Rail, John Yau. Friday, 6:45 p.m., National Academy Museum, 1083 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-369-4880, free.

SHANGHAI SCHOOL Artists Talk on Art presents a discussion on the flourishing Chinese contemporary art scene. Featured panelists include performance artist Lin Yilin, architect Doreen Liu Heng, and a curator for the International Center of Photography, Christopher Phillips. Friday, 7 p.m, the ampitheater, School of Visual Arts, 209 E. 23rd St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-779-9250, $7 general, $3 seniors, students, and SVA alumni, free for SVA students and faculty.

OUT, DAMNED SPOT The Philoctetes Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Imagination presents a roundtable discussion about free will. Participants include a professor of philosophy at Columbia University, Akeel Bilgrami, and a member of the Psychoanalytic Society of Paris, Annaik Feve. Saturday, 3:30 p.m., New York Psychoanalytic Institute, 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-422-0645, free.