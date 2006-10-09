The New York Sun

Join
National

Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Talks
Talks

BROOKLYN HISTORY The Metropolitan Chapter of the Victorian Society in America presents a discussion on Brooklyn’s Civil War monuments. The lecture is led by a professor of philosophy emeritus at Brooklyn College, Elmer Sprague. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Donnell Library Auditorium, 20 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-886-3742, free.

WORKING RELATIONSHIP As part of its Author/Editor series, McNally Robinson Booksellers presents a conversation about the collaborative process with author Ben Fountain and the editor of his “Brief Encounters with Che Guevara: Stories” (Ecco), Lee Boudreaux. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 52 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

VIDEO KILLED THE ART STAR As part of its “Intimacy and Aesthetics: Video Artists in Conversation” series, the Center for the Humanities at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York presents a talk with artists Terence Gower and Cheryl Donegan. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Martin E. Segal Theatre, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-2005, free.

LADIES FIRST The Brooklyn Society of Ethical Culture presents a conversation with a human rights activist from Kenya, Rebecca Lolosoli, who founded the womenrun village of Umoja as a refuge for rape victims. The Brooklyn Women’s Chorus also performs. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Society of Ethical Culture, 53 Prospect Park West at 2nd Street, 212-627-0444, free, $10 suggested donation.

Talks
Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use