BROOKLYN HISTORY The Metropolitan Chapter of the Victorian Society in America presents a discussion on Brooklyn’s Civil War monuments. The lecture is led by a professor of philosophy emeritus at Brooklyn College, Elmer Sprague. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Donnell Library Auditorium, 20 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-886-3742, free.

WORKING RELATIONSHIP As part of its Author/Editor series, McNally Robinson Booksellers presents a conversation about the collaborative process with author Ben Fountain and the editor of his “Brief Encounters with Che Guevara: Stories” (Ecco), Lee Boudreaux. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 52 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

VIDEO KILLED THE ART STAR As part of its “Intimacy and Aesthetics: Video Artists in Conversation” series, the Center for the Humanities at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York presents a talk with artists Terence Gower and Cheryl Donegan. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Martin E. Segal Theatre, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-2005, free.

LADIES FIRST The Brooklyn Society of Ethical Culture presents a conversation with a human rights activist from Kenya, Rebecca Lolosoli, who founded the womenrun village of Umoja as a refuge for rape victims. The Brooklyn Women’s Chorus also performs. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Society of Ethical Culture, 53 Prospect Park West at 2nd Street, 212-627-0444, free, $10 suggested donation.