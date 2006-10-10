This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BROOKLYN HISTORY The Metropolitan Chapter of the Victorian Society in America presents a discussion on Brooklyn’s Civil War monuments. The lecture is led by a professor of philosophy emeritus at Brooklyn College, Elmer Sprague. Tonight, 6 p.m., Donnell Library Auditorium, 20 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-886-3742, free.

PROPAGANDA The Center for Communication presents “Political Bloggers and Infamous Scribblers,” a discussion of the history and role of opinion journalism in America. Featured panelists include a media critic and host of “Fox News Watch,” Eric Burns, a professor of journalism at New York University, Patrick Phillips, and a creator of the “Wonkette” political blog, Ana Marie Cox. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Lang Recital Hall, Hunter College, 695 Park Ave. at 69th Street, 212-772-5148, free with RSVP. For complete information, go to cencom.org.

WORKING RELATIONSHIP As part of its Author/Editor series, McNally Robinson Booksellers presents a conversation about the collaborative process with author Ben Fountain and the editor of his “Brief Encounters With Che Guevara: Stories” (Ecco), Lee Boudreaux. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 52 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

MMM, DONUTS The creator and executive producer of “The Simpsons,” Matt Groening, and graphic novelist Gary Panter discuss the popularity of the graphic arts. Tonight, 8 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, $30.