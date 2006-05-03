Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SALEM STAGE The Rising Sun performance company presents a performance of Arthur Miller’s tale of the Salem witch trials,”The Crucible,” directed by Melissa Attebery. Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 21, Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-868-4444, $18 advance, $20 door, $15 students and seniors.
