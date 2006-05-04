This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RETURN TO THE STAGE The 1981 Broadway musical “Merrily We Roll Along” is revived at St. Bart’s Playhouse. Based on a play by George Kaufman and Moss Hart, the musical is Stephen Sondheim’s tribute to starting out in the Big Apple. Tonight, 8 p.m., St. Bart’s Playhouse, 109 E. 50th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, 212-378-0248, $22 general, $20 students and seniors.

SALEM STAGE The Rising Sun performance company presents a performance of Arthur Miller’s tale of the Salem witch trials, “The Crucible,” directed by Melissa Attebery. Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 21, Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-868-4444, $18 advance, $20 door, $15 students and seniors.

FUZZY FEELINGS Puppy love takes on a new and literal meaning in “Tails,” a musical based on the story of five dogs in a pound awaiting adoption. Christopher Scott directs, and Miguel Cervantes and William Thomas Evans star. Through Sunday, May 14,Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., 45th Street Theater, 354 W. 45th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3107, $18.