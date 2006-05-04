The New York Sun

The New York Sun
RETURN TO THE STAGE The 1981 Broadway musical “Merrily We Roll Along” is revived at St. Bart’s Playhouse. Based on a play by George Kaufman and Moss Hart, the musical is Stephen Sondheim’s tribute to starting out in the Big Apple. Tonight, 8 p.m., St. Bart’s Playhouse, 109 E. 50th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, 212-378-0248, $22 general, $20 students and seniors.


SALEM STAGE The Rising Sun performance company presents a performance of Arthur Miller’s tale of the Salem witch trials, “The Crucible,” directed by Melissa Attebery. Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 21, Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-868-4444, $18 advance, $20 door, $15 students and seniors.


FUZZY FEELINGS Puppy love takes on a new and literal meaning in “Tails,” a musical based on the story of five dogs in a pound awaiting adoption. Christopher Scott directs, and Miguel Cervantes and William Thomas Evans star. Through Sunday, May 14,Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., 45th Street Theater, 354 W. 45th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3107, $18.

