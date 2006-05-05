Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
EXTRA PROTECTION “The Amulet,” a 100-year-old play adapted for the first time in English from the original Yiddish, follows the adventures of a girl trapped in a fantasy world where people wear amulets for protection. Hanna Cheek stars. Through Saturday, 8 p.m., 78th Street Theatre Lab, 236 W. 78th St. at Broadway, 212-868-4444, $18.
