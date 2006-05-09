This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

END OF INNOCENCE The Edith Wharton book “Ethan Frome” receives a staged reading. Actors Michael Hunsaker of Broadway’s “Ragtime” and Leah Horowitz of “Fiddler on the Roof” perform. Today, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., the York Theatre at St. Peter’s Church, 619 Lexinton Ave. at 59th Street, 212-935-5820, free.

TOO FAR FOR LOVE? “Cagelove” is a new play about a young couple’s struggle, written by Christopher Denham and directed by Adam Rapp. Monday, May 15 through Sunday, June 18, opening night, 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, between 11th and Perry streets, 212-868-4444, $40.