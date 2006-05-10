Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
TOO FAR FOR LOVE? “Cagelove” is a new play about a young couple’s struggle, written by Christopher Denham and directed by Adam Rapp. Monday, May 15 through Sunday, June 18, opening night, 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, between 11th and Perry streets, 212-868-4444, $40.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.