Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
FLEET WEEK The Amas Musical Theatre Academy presents the Leonard Bernstein musical “On The Town,” directed by Christopher Scott. The play follows three sailors who roam the city on a 24-hour leave. Tonight through Sunday, May 21, Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Hudson Guild Theatre, 441 W. 26th St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $12 students and seniors.
