IDENTITY CRISIS The Ars Nova theater group presents “You Wanna Piece Of Me?”, a play that explores ethnic identity and racial politics through acting and hip-hop. Benjamin Byron Davis directs and Joe Hernandez-Kolski performs. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 8 p.m., tomorrow, 7 p.m., Ars Nova Theater, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

ALMOST LIKE CAPOTE Black Henna Productions presents a production of Lee Blessing’s “Down the Road,” the story of a husband and wife hired to write the accounts of a convicted serial killer. Malini Singh McDonald directs, and actors Lawrence Hoffman and Mary Lynch are featured. Tomorrow through Saturday, May 27,Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Altered Stages, 212 W. 29th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-330-8248, $20.