This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

IDENTITY CRISIS The Ars Nova theater group presents “You Wanna Piece Of Me?”, a play that explores ethnic identity and racial politics through acting and hip-hop. Benjamin Byron Davis directs and Joe Hernandez-Kolski performs. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 8 p.m., tomorrow, 7 p.m., Ars Nova Theater, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

ALMOST LIKE CAPOTE Black Henna Productions presents a production of Lee Blessing’s “Down the Road,” the story of a husband and wife hired to write the accounts of a convicted serial killer. Malini Singh McDonald directs, and actors Lawrence Hoffman and Mary Lynch are featured. Tomorrow through Saturday, May 27,Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Altered Stages, 212 W. 29th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, 212-330-8248, $20.

