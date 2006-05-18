Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
THE ROARING ’20s Greek myths are retold in the show “Herakles Via Phaedra,” which sets the legends of the two heroes in the 1920s. Dance styles including flamenco and bharatnatyam are featured. Ellen Stewart directs. Tonight through Sunday, June 11, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., La MaMa ETC Annex, 66 E. 4th St., between Bowery and Second Avenue, 212-475-7710, $20 for previews, $25 after opening (May 21).
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.