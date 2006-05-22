This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ODETS CELEBRATION Lawrence Sacharow directs the first staged reading of playwright Clifford Odets’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “The Three Sisters.” Featured actresses include Marisa Tomei, Elizabeth Marvel, and Annie Parisse. Tonight, 6 p.m., New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave., at 65th Street, 212-642-0142, free.

ONE-MAN ACT The humorist Nat Benchley performs “Benchley Despite Himself,” a one-man performance about literary American humor between the 1920s and the 1940s. Tonight, cocktail reception 6 p.m., performance 7 p.m., Algonquin Hotel, 59 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, second floor, 212-840-6800, $25 general, $65 includes post-performance dinner.

FARMER’S MARKET The Irish Repertory Theater presents the premiere of playwright John Keane’s “The Field,” the story of a farmer who attempts to thwart a buyer from taking over his four acres of farmland. Directed by Ciaran O’Reilly.Featured actors include Orlagh Cassidy, Malachy Cleary, and Paddy Croft. Tomorrow though Tuesday, July 18, Wednesday and Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., the Irish Repertory Theater, 132 W. 22nd St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-727-2737, $50-$55.