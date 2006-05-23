The New York Sun

INNER STRUGGLE The writer and performer Mary Pat Gleason performs in “Stopping Traffic,” a one-woman play about her experiences with bipolar disorder. Lonny Price directs. Tonight though Sunday, June 25, Tuesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 5 p.m., the Vineyard Theater, 108 E. 15th St., between Park Avenue and Irving Place, 212-353-0303, $50.

LONELY MEN The television actor Oliver Platt (“Huff”) plays a recently widowed man who seeks therapy after seeing his wife’s ghost in “Shining City,” written by Conor McPherson and directed by Robert Falls. Brian F. O’Byrne, Martha Plimpton, and Peter Scanavino also star in the production. Through Sunday, July 2, Tuesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m., Biltmore Theater, 261 W. 47th St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-307-4100, $40-$90.

PAINTING ON STAGE The life of the surrealist painter Rene Magritte is retold in the family play, “This Is Not a Pipe Dream,” written by Barr y Kornhauser and presented by the Paddywack Players. Director Tracy Bersley presents a multimedia vision of Magritte’s life through his paintings and stories. Saturday through Sunday, June 25, Saturday and Sunday, noon, Richmond Shepard Theatre, 309 E. 26th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-352-3101, $12.

