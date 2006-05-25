The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FRENCH TWIST Paul Verdier directs a new production of Christian Simeon’s “Hyenas,” the story of a 22-year-old man on trial for a double murder during the 1832 cholera epidemic in Paris. Actor Daniel Pettrow stars. Tonight through Sunday, June 18, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m., the Duo Theatre, 62 E. 4th St., between the Bowery and Second Avenue, 212-352-3101, $20 general, $15 students and seniors.

JOYCE CONNECTION The New Georges theater company presents a production of Sheila Callaghan’s “Dead City,” a story about the friendship between a female New Yorker and the daughter of her repairman, which was inspired by Joyce’s “Ulysses.”The play is directed by Daniella Topol.Featured actresses include Elizabeth Norment and Shannon Burkett. Tomorrow through Saturday, June 24, Thursday-Monday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 4 and 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m., 3LD Art and Technology Center, 80 Greenwich St. at Rector Street, 212-868-4444, $19.

