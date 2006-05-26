Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PAINTING ON STAGE The life of the surrealist painter Rene Magritte is retold in the family play, “This Is Not a Pipe Dream,” written by Barry Kornhauser and presented by the Paddywack Players. Director Tracy Bersley presents a multimedia vision of Magritte’s life through his paintings and stories. Saturday through Sunday, June 25, Saturday and Sunday, noon, Richmond Shepard Theatre, 309 E. 26th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-352-3101, $12.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.