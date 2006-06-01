This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RUNAROUND THE PARK The New York Classical Theater begins its “Shakespeare on the Run” season with a performance of “All’s Well That Ends Well.” The cast moves around Central Park while the audience follows. The artistic director of the company, Stephen Burdman, directs and leads the audience. Tonight through Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m., Central Park, W. 103rd Street and Central Park West, 212-252-4531, free.

UNLIKELY PAIR The Abingdon Theater Company presents Mary Willard’s “Elvis and Juliet,” a comedy about an engaged couple whose families clash upon meeting each other. The play is directed by Yvonne Conybeare. Featured actors include Fred Willard and Bridget Clark. Friday through Sunday, July 2, Tuesday-Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Abingdon Theater Complex, June Havoc Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $40.