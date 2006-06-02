This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEHIND THE MUSIC The 13P playwrights collective presents Kate Ryan’s “Mark Smith,” a documentary-style play about an 1980s rock star who has fallen into obscurity.The play is directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, and features actors Hannah Cabell, Andrew Dinwiddie, and Alissa Ford. Saturday through Saturday, June 24, Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Walkerspace, 46 Walker St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-868-4444, $15.

LEARNING PROCESS The T. Schreiber Studio gives students the opportunity to act alongside stage professionals in full productions. The school presents George Walker’s “Better Living,” the story of a how a mother and her three daughters cope after the return of the patriach whom they tried to kill 10 years earlier. Directed by Tony Glazer, students Luis de Amechazurra and Jennifer McGuire perform alongside Page Clements and Jonathan Zungre.

Through Sunday, June 25, Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., T. Schreiber Studio, 151 W. 26th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-352-3101, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.