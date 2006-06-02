The New York Sun

Join
National

Theater

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Theater
Theater

BEHIND THE MUSIC The 13P playwrights collective presents Kate Ryan’s “Mark Smith,” a documentary-style play about an 1980s rock star who has fallen into obscurity.The play is directed by Ken Rus Schmoll, and features actors Hannah Cabell, Andrew Dinwiddie, and Alissa Ford. Saturday through Saturday, June 24, Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Walkerspace, 46 Walker St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-868-4444, $15.

LEARNING PROCESS The T. Schreiber Studio gives students the opportunity to act alongside stage professionals in full productions. The school presents George Walker’s “Better Living,” the story of a how a mother and her three daughters cope after the return of the patriach whom they tried to kill 10 years earlier. Directed by Tony Glazer, students Luis de Amechazurra and Jennifer McGuire perform alongside Page Clements and Jonathan Zungre.

Through Sunday, June 25, Thursday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., T. Schreiber Studio, 151 W. 26th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-352-3101, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.

Theater
Theater

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use