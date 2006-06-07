Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
TENSION IN RWANDA The Culture Project presents “Big Shoot,” written by Koffi Kwahule and translated by Chantal Bilodeau.The play, directed by Gabriella Maione, follows the friendship of an interrogator and his suspect in the late 1990s in Rwanda. Featured actors are Tom Brangle and Patrick Halliday. Tonight through Saturday, July 15, Tuesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., the Culture Project, 45 Bleecker St., between Mulberry and Mott streets, 212-307-4100, $30.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.