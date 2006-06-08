The New York Sun

LEGENDARY LOVE The Yangtze Repertory Theatre of America presents “Luo Shen” (“Legend of the River Luo”), the story of the forbidden love between a man and his sister-in-law during the Han Dynasty. The play is directed by Joanna Chen and featured performers include William YueKun Wu, YiLing Li, and Master Fang YuLin. The play is performed in Mandarin Chinese, and English subtitles are provided. Tonight through Sunday, June 25, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 718-263-8829, $15.

HAILING TAXIS Claudia Menza’s “The Lunatics Ball” follows 14 passengers as they reflect on life in New York in a taxicab. The play is directed by Harold Dean James, and featured actors include Paul Albe, Cezar Williams, and Lynn Eldredge. Tonight through Sunday, June 25, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 and 8 p.m., La MaMa, 74A E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, $18.

