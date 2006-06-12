This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BRITISH HISTORY The Dramahaus theater collective presents Sarah Overman’s “Her Majesty the King,” the story of Margaret of Anjou’s reign during England’s Wars of the Roses. The play is directed by Patrick McNulty . Tonight through Saturday, July 1, Monday 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m., HERE Arts Center, 145 Sixth Ave., between Spring and Broome streets, 212-868-4444, $18.

OF ALL THE NERVE Packawallop Productions and the Hypothetical Theatre Company present “Nerve,” the story of two people who meet on an Internet date and immediately begin a relationship. The play is directed by Scott Ebersold.Tonight through Saturday, July 1, 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

HAIL A TAXI Claudia Menza’s “The Lunatics Ball” follows 14 passengers as they reflect on life in New York in a taxicab. The play is directed by Harold Dean James. Through Sunday, June 25, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 and 8 p.m., La MaMa, 74A E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, $18.