I WANT MY MTV Comedian Sara Schafer presents a countdown of funny music videos, including live comedy and dance sketches. The event includes a performance by singer-songwriter Erin McKeown. Tomorrow, 9:30 p.m., Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, 307 W. 26th Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-366-9176, $5. For reservations, write to schaefersara@earthlink.net.

BROTHER AND SISTER The Kings County Shakespeare Company presents “Twelfth Night,” featuring actors Rachel Alt, Neimah Djourabchi, and Brie Eley. The play is directed by Deborah Wright Houston. Tomorrow through Friday, June 30, times vary, BRIC Studio, 647 Fulton St. at Rockwell Place, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $9 students and seniors. For play times, go to kingscountyshakespeare.org.

LOVE TROUBLE The Hourglass Group presents the stage adaptation of the 1932 film “Trouble in Paradise,” the story of a swindler who falls in love with two women, including an heiress. Directed by Elyse Singer, the play features actors Carolyn Baeumler, Nina Hellman, and Geoffrey Cantor. Tomorrow through Saturday, July 8, Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W. 26th St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-439-8122, $20.

SHADOW ART Tabla Rasa Gallery presents “Living in the Shadows,” written by Brenda Colling and Danny Scheffer. The performance features shadow puppetry combined with music and spoken word poetry. Saturday, 2 p.m., Tabla Rasa Gallery, 22 48th St., between Second Avenue and the Gowanus Expressway, Brooklyn, 718-833-9100, free.